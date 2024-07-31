Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.01. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $294,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $188,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,637.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,933. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the first quarter worth about $2,027,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interface by 182.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

