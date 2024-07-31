International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

