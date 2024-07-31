Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 376 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $432.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $468.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.85.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.