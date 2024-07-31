Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 934,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 235,324 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,126,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 184,031 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 167.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 166,893 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

