Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently:

7/23/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $197.00 to $192.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $237.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $204.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Hershey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Hershey had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY stock opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $235.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Hershey

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

