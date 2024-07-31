Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Down 3.8%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.79 ($0.32). Approximately 1,458,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 606,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.78 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.84) target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.83.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

