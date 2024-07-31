Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,449,052 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.