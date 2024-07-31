Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,033.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

