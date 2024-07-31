Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,863 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Iris Energy worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ IREN opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

