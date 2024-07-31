Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 717,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,521.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 176,451 shares during the period. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.