iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 32,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

