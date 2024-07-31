iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,316 shares.The stock last traded at $132.98 and had previously closed at $132.45.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYY. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

