iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $673.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

