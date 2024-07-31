iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 188,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 297,549 shares.The stock last traded at $79.46 and had previously closed at $79.72.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
