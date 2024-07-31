iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 188,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 297,549 shares.The stock last traded at $79.46 and had previously closed at $79.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

