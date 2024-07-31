iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 297,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 893,857 shares.The stock last traded at $119.85 and had previously closed at $119.62.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

