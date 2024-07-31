iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 297,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 893,857 shares.The stock last traded at $119.85 and had previously closed at $119.62.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
