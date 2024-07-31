iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 165,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 334,180 shares.The stock last traded at $22.98 and had previously closed at $22.94.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 197,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

