iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $132.00

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.25.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $934.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

