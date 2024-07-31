iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after buying an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after buying an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

