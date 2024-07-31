J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.83 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.