Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

JXN opened at $87.78 on Monday. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

