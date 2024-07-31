Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 318,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 116,519 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

