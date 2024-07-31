Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.76

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 21262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Big Screen Stock Soars on Blockbuster Q2 Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Game On: Hasbro Stock Spikes with EPS Win and Inventory Play
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Must-Buy Stocks at Bargain Prices You Can’t Afford to Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.