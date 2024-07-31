Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.76

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 21262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

