Javier Feliciano Sells 3,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

About Meritage Homes



Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

