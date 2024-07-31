Javier Feliciano Sells 3,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $203.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $205.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

