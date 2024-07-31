JD Bancshares, Inc. (JDVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of JDVB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.00.
About JD Bancshares
