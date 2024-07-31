JD Bancshares, Inc. (JDVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of JDVB opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. JD Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

