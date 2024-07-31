Jeff Epstein Sells 7,277 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. Analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Couchbase by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $2,077,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

