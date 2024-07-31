Jefferies Financial Group Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 750

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.58) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
