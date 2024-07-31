Jefferies Financial Group Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 750

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 750 ($9.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 434 ($5.58) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 631.50 ($8.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 504.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 454.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 395.20 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 657.50 ($8.46).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

