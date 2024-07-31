Jefferies Financial Group Trims Computacenter (LON:CCC) Target Price to GBX 3,800

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.17) to GBX 3,800 ($48.88) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($42.45) to GBX 3,050 ($39.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,672 ($34.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,787.51. The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.51, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,004 ($38.64).

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($34.82), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($54,669.28). Company insiders own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

