Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $13,624,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,114,532.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Jen Hsun Huang 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,343 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

