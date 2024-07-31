JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $6.00 at TD Cowen

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 486,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,766 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 291,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

