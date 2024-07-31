John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $88.03 and a 1-year high of $123.82.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

