John Festival Acquires 20,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director John Festival purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00.

AAV stock opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.12. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

