Johnson Outdoors Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

