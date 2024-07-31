JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Underweight

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

