JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $29.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COLB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.04.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

