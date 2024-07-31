JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.39.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 9.7 %

CRWD stock opened at $233.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 440.86, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

