JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $215.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Up 13.0 %

F5 stock opened at $200.66 on Tuesday. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $202.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelzer Frank 800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in F5 by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

