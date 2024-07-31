JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.01) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.27) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.08) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,820 ($23.41).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,542.50 ($19.84) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,591.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,637.09. The company has a market capitalization of £62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,330.19 ($17.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.46).

In related news, insider Wendy Becker purchased 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.76) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,259.63). 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

