JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,138,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,012,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 217,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 77,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000.

BATS JPIB opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

