Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
BZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
BZ stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Kanzhun has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
