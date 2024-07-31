Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Update

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

