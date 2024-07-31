Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 21,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $219,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,166 shares of company stock worth $1,235,527. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

