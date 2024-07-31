Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target to $38.00

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $607.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

