Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $20.00

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $337.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,702 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,638,670.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,749 shares of company stock valued at $251,383. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

