Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $28.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $100.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $111,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $53,118.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

