Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 1st Source

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 7.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.