Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

