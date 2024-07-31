Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

FRME has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $8,572,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in First Merchants by 84.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Merchants by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in First Merchants by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 154,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 40.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 184,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 53,463 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

