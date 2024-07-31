Keith Harvey Acquires 2,588 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Harvey bought 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KALU opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 400.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

