Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,489,562.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,837,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

