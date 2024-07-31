Kendra L. Vanzo Sells 20,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

